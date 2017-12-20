Join Reggae Songstress Etana for her Facebook Live Acoustic Holiday Special

Etana Facebook Live Acoustic Holiday Special airs on December 22nd, 2017

Kingston, Jamaica – Ahead of her North American tour as a special guest of two times nominated JBoog #LoveOverEverything Tour, and the exciting anticipating journey to her 2018 Reggae Forever album release, the soulful songstress Etana will deliver musical cheers to her fans with a special Facebook live acoustic performance.

Renowned for her distinguishable honey coated voice, the soulful siren has long been regarded as one of the most powerful voices in music, “Arguably the most prolific female vocalists in present day” – Voice UK.

Grateful for the worldwide love and support 2017 has brought, and unable to thank each fan personally, the international reggae star will give an intimate acoustic holiday performance via her Facebook fan page. “No matter your religious belief, whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or otherwise, music unites us all with a universal message. I want to take this time to celebrate the holidays with my gift of music, from myself, my amazing band and my family” – Etana

On December, 22nd 2017, 2pm EST please join Etana at www.Facebook.com/OneEtana for some musical festivities.