Join Broward County at Annual Hurricane Preparedness Open House

BROWARD COUNTY – Preparing for an emergency, especially during an expected busy hurricane season is the best way to protect your family and property.

Broward County will hold the 3rd Annual Hurricane Preparedness Open House on Saturday, July 15th, from 11AM – 2PM at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

All Broward County residents are invited to this popular community event for lots of family fun while making a plan for safety.

Emergency management professionals from Broward County Emergency Management Division, Broward Sheriff’s Office, American Red Cross-Broward County Chapter and other emergency preparedness experts will demonstrate how to prepare for and survive hazardous situations.

Hurricane Preparedness presentation topics will include:

How to prepare your family, pets, and property for severe weather

What to do before, during and after a disaster

What services are available to those with special needs or who are at risk

How to register for important emergency services

How to receive emergency alerts

Families are encouraged to bring their kids and participate in the following fun and free activities:

Giveaways including emergency preparedness supplies

Tours of emergency vehicles and Mobile Command Units

Free snacks and refreshments

Come and join your neighbors to be Ready. Set. Safe.