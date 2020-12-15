JN to Host Virtual Musical Feast

‘Together We’re Strong’ concert to lift spirits and raise funds

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica National Group will seek to raise funds for children in places of safety and other vulnerable persons, while it lifts the spirits of Jamaicans during the Yuletide season, with a grand Christmas concert next Sunday, December 20.

Dubbed “Together We’re Strong”, the virtual event will seek to encourage Jamaicans at home and abroad to support the work of the Mustard Seed Communities, a philanthropic organisation, which provides care, food and medicine to vulnerable groups in Jamaica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Zimbabwe and Malawi. These groups include the physically and mentally disabled; abandoned children and pregnant teenagers at risk, as well as persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Slated for 2:00 p.m., Jamaica time, the concert will feature performances from some of Jamaica’s finest reggae, conscious dancehall and gospel artistes, such as JN Group Ambassadors: dancehall sensation, Agent Sasco and gospel star, Minister Kevin Downswell; veteran reggae songstress Marcia Griffiths; internationally-acclaimed songbird Tessanne Chin, as well as the enigmatic dub poetry band, No-Maddz, and a host of other performers.

The Together We’re Strong concert will also include performances from upcoming singer, Jamila Falak; recording artistes and JN employees, Clara ‘CK’ Kahwa and Davell ‘D’ Suave’ Thompson, as well as performances from Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

The hilarious comedy duo, Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis and Alton ‘Fancy Cat’ Hardware and entertainers Tami Chin Mitchell and her husband, Wayne ‘Wayne Marshall’ Mitchell from the popular YouTube series, ‘Meet the Mitchells’, will share hosting duties.

The event will be streamed live via the Group’s social media platforms.

Claudine Allen, Member Ombudsman, JN Group, says the intent of the concert is to lift spirits and bring holiday cheer to JN members and Jamaicans at home and overseas, as they grapple with the ills and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, while, at the same time, provide support to the most vulnerable, who have experienced diminished charity due to the limitations and financial challenges.

“This year has been a trying year for many of us. We have lost loved ones, jobs, businesses have closed and persons have suffered mental anguish because of COVID-19”, Ms Allen says.

“And the most vulnerable among us have become even more vulnerable, as a result and, therefore, we have to find ways of ensuring that we are adequately supporting them during this period.”

The Member Ombudsman is also encouraging Jamaicans to join The Jamaica National Group in sharing in the true spirit of Christmas by making donations to the Mustard Seed Communities and to other charities.

Patrons can make donations to The Mustard Seed Communities, JN Chequing Account #: 20000155091 registered to Mustard Seed Missionaries.

For more information, about the Together We’re Strong concert and how to donate, persons should visit the page on the JN Group website: www.jngroup.com/together.