JN Money Urging Use of Online Platform to Send Remittances

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaicans in the Diaspora are being urged to use services such as JN Money Online to conduct their remittance transactions as part of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Horace Hines, general manager, JN Money Services Limited (JNMS), owners of the JN Money brand, made this plea as news comes of more cases of persons being infected with COVID-19 in areas such as London and New York, home to many Jamaicans and their families.

We urge our customers to use JN Money Online by visiting www.jnmoneyonline.com when conducting remittance transactions, especially as they practice social discipline,” added Mr. Hines.

JN Money Online was originally established in 2016, as an e-commerce site for Jamaicans in Canada to pay bills, and conduct transactions with third party financial institutions in Jamaica. The service, which was later expanded to the United States and The United Kingdom, provides customers with more options and convenience to transmit funds

“With JN Money Online our customers can send money via our online service to any of our locations and the money is received in real time,” stated Hines. “They can also send money to a JN Money card; and the card can be used as a debit card, enabling customers in Jamaica to get 24/7 access to their funds from any ATM; or, use it at any Point-of-Sale machine.”

Mr Hines stated that a part of JNMS focus is to provide customers with safe and convenient ways to conduct transactions. He said these issues are even more important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A part of our mission is to provide our customers with safety, affordability and convenience through multiple payment channels,” explained Mr. Hines “During this period, we want them to be safe and only going on the streets when they have to. Therefore, we encourage persons to use JN Money Online because it is a safe way to conduct transactions and urge them to stay as safe as possible.”