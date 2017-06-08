JN Money Services Florida Receives Broward County Proclamation

SOUTH FLORIDA – Broward County issued a proclamation in celebration of JN Money Services ’ (JNMS) 20 years of operating in Florida.

Under the Proclamation, Sunday May 27, was celebrated as JN International Money Transfer Day in Florida, to commemorate the remittance company’s milestone in that state.

Dale Holness, Broward County Commissioner, issued the Proclamation during a church service at the Merrell United Methodist Church, to recognise the JNMS South East Region 20th Anniversary in Florida. The proclamation is a formal public statement issued in praise and celebration.

“In 1997, Jamaica National Building Society established the remittance branch at Lauderdale Lakes, in Florida in the United States of America, to connect customers to their loved ones in Jamaica,” said Commissioner Holness. “Since then, JN Money Transfer, recently rebranded as JN Money, has continued to be a company built on innovation and customer service, which has enabled value-added services to new and existing clients.”

The Commissioner emphasised that, over the years, the company endeared itself to the Jamaican community by assisting members of the Diaspora to connect with loved ones back home, while supporting initiatives for Jamaicans in the US.

“When we are in need of support, we can always count on JNMS. They are always there for us and they do the same in Jamaica. During the past two decades, they have supported us in efforts to educate and assist Jamaicans here in Lauderdale Lakes, and for that we are grateful,” he stated.

He added that JN Money had not only served South Florida, but through its network, serves the Caribbean, Ghana and the Philippines by being innovative.

In accepting the proclamation, Carmen Bartlett, Regional Manager for JNMS South East, said it was a noteworthy achievement. “On behalf of JN Money, we pledge to continue to support the community that has made us a part of the family from day one. Thank you for your loyalty and thanks also to the Broward County Commissioner for this recognition,” she said.

In his response, Horace Hines, Acting General Manager, JNMS, said, “In 1997, our mission was to connect Florida residents to their relatives in Jamaica and other countries in the Caribbean. Since then, we have expanded from a single office to four locations; and work with some 30 Jamaican Agents, who participate in the remittance business on our behalf, in South Florida.”

He thanked Commissioner Holness, JN Money customers, Agents and the wider Jamaican community, noting that, “We could not have done well here without your support.”