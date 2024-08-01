JN Group Launches I Support Jamaica Fund for Beryl Victims

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The JN Group, through JN Money Services Limited and JN Cayman, has established the I Support Jamaica Fund, for Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts to to help Jamaicans most affected by the hurricane.

The fund is managed by the JN Foundation, and has the support of the governments of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Contributions will be focused on fuelling the recovery efforts for schools and communal spaces.

The funds will go to government agencies, registered charities, community groups, and non-governmental organizations. These organizations are working in areas that were most affected by the Hurricane.

Transaction Fees Waived

You can make donations through JN member companies. These companies include JN Cayman, JN Money Services Cayman Limited (known as JN Money), and JN Bank. They are waiving banking and transaction fees to assist with contributions to the relief fund.

Donation options include local bank transfers through ACH and RTGS, as well as international wire transfers and money transfers using JN Money. Donations can also be made in person at JN Cayman, all JN Money branches in the Cayman Islands, and JN Bank in Jamaica.

A working committee, comprising representatives from the governments of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica (GoJ) and the JN Foundation has been established to give oversight to the fund.

Horace Hines, general manager for JN Money Services Limited is encouraging Jamaicans, Caymanians and others in the diaspora and around the globe to support the initiative, noting that it will help significantly with rebuilding lives and restoring hope in affected communities.

Hurricane Beryl Damage

The hurricane caused a lot of damage. Early reports show that $10.25 billion was spent on repairing roads. Additionally, $4.73 billion was spent on repairing damage to agriculture. The Ministry of Education and Youth also reported that Hurricane Beryl caused $797 million in damage to schools in six of the seven educational regions.

“This is a challenging time for many of our brothers, sisters, friends, neighbours and loved ones in Jamaica and this fund is another opportunity for us to show kindness and support those in need. Our support will help those affected to get back on their feet and return to some level of normalcy. This is a six-month fundraising activity which will run until December 31 and part of the responsibility of the Working Committee will be to identify beneficiaries and make recommendations for disbursement from the fund,” he shared.

An online application portal will also be launched to accommodate applications for funding from other groups.

“We are committed to helping those affected to rebuild and helping our people get through this difficult time. The level of donations raised through the Fund and information about beneficiaries and impact of donations will also be made public in the interest of transparency,” Mr Hines added.

Hurricane Beryl Recovery Efforts

The I Support Jamaica Fund is in addition to other initiatives being undertaken by the JN Group, through its member companies, in support of Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts. This includes the JN Bank ONE JN Hurricane Loan offers, which have been extended to August 31. JN Money had also temporarily waived fees on money transfers to Jamaica on the eve of the hurricane and for a few days shortly after its passage.

For more information on the I Support Jamaica Fund, persons should visit www.jncayman.com.ky/beryl-recovery/