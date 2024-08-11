JMOF Statement on the Jamaica Independence Motorcade Incident

LAUDERHILL – The Jamaican Men of Florida (JMOF) addresses an incident at the Jamaica Independence Motorcade in Lauderhill and reaffirm its commitment to community values.

As president of the Jamaican Men of Florida, I, Pete A. Kennedy, am sharing my heartfelt gratitude to the Jamaica Diaspora community for your unwavering support of our annual Jamaica Independence motorcade. Your support is a testament to the strength and unity of our community. It addition, it helps us accomplish JMOF’s mission,: to empower, transform, and impact communities across generations inspired by the culture, identity and the personal and professional excellence of men of Jamaican descent.”

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, we celebrated Jamaica’s 62nd independence with our annual motorcade. It was an event tht brought families and loved ones together to celebrate this milestone.

Unfortunately, and much to everyone’s surprise an incident took place between two attendees at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC), where the motorcade culminated. As a result, it caused a premature end to the celebrations. As president of JMOF, we wish to denounce such behaviors because they are contrary to our community’s values. For this, we apologize that our celebration of independence was cut short. This incident is contrary to our standing as proud members of the Jamaican diaspora. The Jamaican Men of Florida remains dedicated to fostering a community where respect and courtesy prevail. We continue to work towards upholding these values and ensuring that our events reflect the positive spirit of our heritage.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we move forward.