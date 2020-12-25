Jerk Machine Seeks Community Support to Get it’s Groove Back

by Catherine Foote Malcolm

[LAUDERHILL] – Jerk Machine, a family owned and operated business has played a major role in the Lauderhill business community in the thirty years since its founding.

Jerk Machine made its roots in Lauderhill in 1989 and has remained loyal to the residents and the community at large serving mouthwatering Jerk and other authentic Jamaican cuisine.

Jerk Machine is resilient even when it was destroyed by Florida hurricanes or economic downturns – it continues to push through.

COVID-19, however, brought a new set of rules to the game and it impacts at a deeper level. If we close our business we will lay off dedicated employees who have been along for much of this roller coaster ride. Some of them giving over 25 years of service.

Before COVID19, we created a program to support employees being part owners of the Lauderhill location. If we close, that promise goes away, that possibility goes away, that dream goes away.

Jerk Machine has always been a giving company and continues to make a difference through creating preventative programs including a culinary training program for our at-risk youth in the community.

Jerk Machine has always been a champion for fostering growth in small business in the community and is quick to support non-profit organizations like Homeless Hearts and Aiding AIDS, Inc., providing HOT AND NUTRITIOUS MEALS for the Homeless and others who are food insecure.

We are truly grateful for any support you can give, and thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers. Your kind donation will help Jerk Machine get it’s groove back.