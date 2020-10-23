Jerk Festival Promoters Celebrate National Jerk Day, Oct. 25, 2020

Jerk Festival promoters unite to celebrate National Jamaican Jerk Day; virtual event to feature ‘Best of Performances’ and more!

SOUTH FLORIDA – Producers of the Florida, New York, and Canada Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals, along with Orlando and Palm Beach festivals, have partnered to celebrate the food, music, art, and the culture of jerk in an unprecedented way with National Jamaican Jerk Day – USA, Sunday, October 25.

Jamaican jerk cuisine has evolved from simple, local street food to gourmet status in first-rate restaurants worldwide and is celebrated through numerous Jerk Festivals around the globe.

The National Jerk Day celebration engages restaurants as they offer specials on jerk dishes. The public gets a chance to participate in several social media contests and giveaways offering various prizes.

Details and contest rules are available at www.JamaicanJerkDay.com.

“We’re encouraging consumers to create their own special jerk dishes at home and join the celebration by posting on social media,” said Florida festival CEO Eddy Edwards, in keeping with the theme: “fire up yuh grill, come hold a vibes and watch us live!”

The National Jamaican Jerk Day celebration will not only be about jerk cuisine, but it will also highlight Jamaica’s rich cultural traditions. The sights and sounds of reggae and soca music will also play a role on this special day.

VP Records to Host “Best of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival”

VP Records, a proud partner of the Florida & NYC Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals, will host the “Best of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival,” a two-hour live-stream airing on their YouTube channel from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This live-streamed production will feature exciting performances, highlights from previous years, creative demonstrations by celebrity chefs, as well as features on participating corporate partners.

Hosted by Jody Ann Gray and Noah Powa, the stream will originate from the Miramar Amphitheater, home of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Florida.

National Jamaican Jerk Day celebration is supported by corporate partners Publix Supermarkets, Grace Foods, Western Union, VP Records, Digicel, The Jamaica Tourist Board, the City of Miramar, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions and Visitors Bureau. The celebration is coordinated by Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc.