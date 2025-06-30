SOUTH FLORIDA – The iconic game show Jeopardy! gave a nod to Jamaican culture on its May 23 episode when it featured Jamaicans.com in a clue focused on reggae/dancehall music. The $400 clue read:

“I’m ok/I’m drinking rum and Red Bull is one of Jamaicans.com’s 12 songs in this style to get Jamaicans on the dance floor.”

The contestant answered “reggae,” which was accepted as correct. While some viewers from Jamaica debated that “dancehall” might have been a better fit, the broader understanding that dancehall is a subgenre of reggae made the response acceptable by the show’s standards.

The clue was inspired by an article published on Jamaicans.com titled “12 Reggae Songs That Will Get Jamaicans On The Dance Floor.” Among the tracks listed were two energetic Beenie Man songs — I’m OK and Rum and Red Bull — both of which have become favorites at Jamaican parties.

Founded in 1995 by Xavier Murphy, Jamaicans.com has served as a digital gateway into Jamaican life, music, news, food, and diaspora achievements for nearly 30 years. With a global readership and strong followings in diaspora hubs like New York, South Florida, Toronto, and London, the platform continues to be a trusted source for those wanting to stay connected to Jamaican culture.

Murphy, who watches Jeopardy! regularly, said the moment was both surprising and rewarding. “I was stunned. I heard the clue and thought, ‘Wait — did they just say Jamaicans.com?’ It’s an honor to be featured on a show I’ve loved for years. It means a lot to see our culture highlighted in this way on such a respected platform.”

This milestone adds to Jamaicans.com’s long list of achievements, including its Best of Jamaica awards, which have spotlighted major names such as actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Olympic athlete Simone Facey.

The reference on Jeopardy! not only affirms Jamaicans.com’s role as a cultural authority but also highlights the ongoing global appreciation for Jamaican music — especially dancehall and reggae.