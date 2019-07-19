Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival Set Dates for 15th Anniversary

Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival 15th Anniversary – Saturday, March 14 & Sunday, March 15, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS – The City of Miami Gardens proudly announces March 14th and 15th dates for the annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 2020 event marks JITG’s milestone 15th anniversary in bringing world-renown talent to South Florida in a

celebration of music, art and culture.

Over the past 14 years, Jazz in the Gardens has been hailed as one of the fastest growing music festivals in America. The milestone 15th year is expected to host a legendary lineup with chart topping performances by some of the world’s most popular entertainers and new surprises to honor the occasion.

Jazz in the Gardens is no stranger to first class talent having hosted the likes of Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Jill Scott, The O’Jays, Earth Wind & Fire, Brandy, Fantasia, John Legend, Herbie Hancock and Kenny G to name just a few of artists that have graced the JITG stage.

Considered the “winter break destination for adults”, Jazz in the Gardens consistently delivers an incredibly exciting mix of first-class entertainment, a culinary array of exotic foods, a thriving vendor marketplace, and the best weather

in the country for this much anticipated weekend in March.

Stay tuned for on sale dates/lineup/ticket prices. #JITG2020