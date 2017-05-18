American Public Television Announces Dates for Taste the Islands Season II Rollout

Fort Lauderdale – Fans can now take a deep breath, set their DVRs, schedule those weekly viewing parties and ready their aprons, because the long-awaited premiere of Taste the Islands (Season II) airs Sunday, June 11th on Create®TV, with staggered releases around the country on independent public television stations starting July 1st.

Check your local listings for times and dates.

Taste the Islands creator and Executive Producer Calibe Thompson released the news via social media, showing the cast and crew, inclusive of co-producer, Lukkee Chong, gracing the cover of the American Public Television (APT) May Newsletter.

With season one under the belt, it was an honor to hear the show had been picked up for a second season by APT, the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations.

“Taste the Islands” is a half-hour cooking series featuring Caribbean-themed recipes and travel segments. The cast and crew have been cooking up another batch of tasty treats for those gastronomes who fell in love with the show’s first season.

Jamaican Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair, breakout star of season one, welcomes a new show host in “Lisa Lee” Arneaud, and rolls out the red carpet for fellow culinarian Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna from Haiti. The family friendly program presents an opportunity for viewers to learn about the fascinating food and culture of the Caribbean.

Funding for “Taste the Islands” season two is provided by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Grace Foods and Lakay Food.

Said Executive Producer Calibe Thompson. “Taste the Islands offers a window into Caribbean culture for our viewers across the country, and inspires pride in our own community. We’re excited to see the response to season two and hope to showcase the cuisine of even more beautiful Caribbean islands in our next season!”

“Taste the Islands” season two premieres nationwide on Create TV June 11, and on South Florida PBS (Ch. 2) on July 1 at 3:30PM. Visit Create®TVor your public TV station’s website for local listings.

Find recipes and information on the show at Taste The Islands.

Watch the new series promo