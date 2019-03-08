Jazz In The Gardens Brings More Than Just Music To South Florida

Miami Gardens – Beyond the music, Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival (JITG) dubbed “the fastest growing jazz and R&B festival in the U.S.” ushers in the 14th Annual festival along with its ancillary official JITG events.

On March 7, the City of Miami Gardens will present the 3rd Annual Film, Music, Art & Culture Conference (FMAC), 3rd Annual Poetry in the Gardens national poetry contest both events on Thursday March 7, 2019 and the 8th Annual Women’s Impact Luncheon, in honor of women’s history month, on Friday March 8, 2019

3rd Annual Film, Music, Art & Culture Conference (FMAC)

On Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11AM – 4:30PM the 3rd Annual Film, Music, Art & Culture Conference (FMAC) will open the JITG festival weekend by hosting an exciting one-day multi-genre experience that will educate and showcase diverse art forms.

The panel of experts include filmmaker Peter Bailey, Legendary R&B diva Betty Wright, muralist Addonis Parker and Kim Tignor’s Creative Control, who will be discussing the “business of entertainment.”

The FMAC will be held at the FIU Kovens Center- 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181.

Poetry in the Gardens

On the evening of March 7, 8PM, 3rd Annual Poetry in the Gardens will present the national poetry contest featuring the best in spoken word across the nation.

Artists are competing for the grand prize of $10,000 for 1st place, $5000 for 2nd place, and $1500 for 3rd place. Poetry finals are held at Lorna’s 19752 N.W. 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Women’s Impact Luncheon

On Friday, March 8, 2019, 11AM – 2PM, for the 8th year in a row, the annual favorite Women’s Impact Luncheon will honor Women’s History Month by curating an inspiring and exciting experience that will activate every woman in attendance.

Special guests include Jazz in the Gardens performer, the illustrious Stephanie Mills, author and entrepreneur Arian Simone, Rashan Ali, co-host of Sister Circle on TV One, and Kristen Campbell, attorney and NFL Agent.

The Women’s Impact Luncheon will be held at the FIU Kovens Center- 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL, 33181.