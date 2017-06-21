Jared Wolfe named champion of inaugural BMW Jamaica Classic

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Jared Wolfe, a Louisville, Kentucky native, created history as the winner of the inaugural 2017 BMW Jamaica Classic. Amassing 267 points, Wolfe finished one ahead of Gerardo Ruiz and Jose de Jesus Rodríguez at the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

A part of the PGA Latin America Tournament, the BMW Jamaica Classic featured 144 players from over 20 countries and included a Qualifier on June 12, a welcome reception on June 13, the Pro-Am on June 14 and the Classic from June 15-18. The final event of the first half of the tournament, the BMW Jamaica Classic provided PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members one last chance to earn Order of Merit points before the midseason reshuffle.

Originally designed by Hank Smedley in 1969, Jamaica’s Cinnamon Hill 6,828-yard par-72 course was redesigned by Robert Von Hagge & Rick Baril in 2001.