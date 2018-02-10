JAMPRO recruiting buyers to attend Expo Jamaica 2018

Kingston, Jamaica – The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has reported that more than 300 buyers representing Jamaica, the U.S, U.K, Canada, the Caribbean and Asia have already registered to attend Expo Jamaica, the Caribbean’s leading trade exhibition.

As the Agency looks at multiple avenues to promote Jamaican products both locally and internationally, its mission for the event is to increase sales of Jamaican products by targeting specific buyers to attend the Expo, which will be held on April 19-22, 2018.

JAMPRO said that this year’s Expo promises to be the most exciting yet, with new and innovative products and services to be promoted to buyers and the Jamaican public.

Expo Jamaica 2018, which is being held under the theme “Advancing Breakthroughs”, will include Jamaica’s well-known brands, as well as newer offerings in the nutraceuticals, essential oils, cosmetics and wellness sectors.

In addition to showcasing an array of Jamaican products, Expo Jamaica 2018 will also feature emerging Jamaican companies as part of an initiative to expose them to global buyers. This will include Jamaica’s Emerging Manufacturers and Services Village (JEMS), which will highlight the best of Jamaican innovation and talent in the manufacturing sector.

Promoting more products for export

JAMPRO President Diane Edwards indicated that JAMPRO was concentrating on bringing a diverse group of buyers to the show who would not only be interested in Jamaica’s food-based goods, but other manufactured products in the market.

Ms. Edwards said, “Based on our own trade missions to international markets, we know that Jamaica has a wide range of value-added products that can be distributed across the world. While we will not be neglecting the promotion of our traditional sectors, our focus with Expo 2018, and with export development in general, is to get those new, innovative, value-added products into international markets to widen the range of exports. This will definitely be a strong boost for Jamaica’s economic development programme, and we strongly support the JMA and JEA’s strategy to bring a new experience to Expo Jamaica this year.”

Expo Jamaica is hosted in partnership with the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) and the Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA).