National News

Trinidad’s Calypso Monarch Black Stalin Dies at 80

Opposition Leader: A Caribbean Giant Has Left Us Too Soon

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Black Stalin

by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Today I join the nation in mourning the passing of a legendary son of the soil and a true Caribbean giant, Dr Leroy Calliste, better known as the  ‘Black Stalin’.

The Black Stalin, a five-time Calypso Monarch, elevated the art form of Calypso and social commentary to new heights. He fearlessly confronted the important issues of the day and boldly spoke truth to power.

Black StalinHis repertoire of classic songs including ‘ Black man feeling to party’, ‘’Wait Dorothy Wait’,  ‘Burn Dem’ and ‘Caribbean Man’ will all live on for generations to come.

On a personal note, my favourite ‘Stalin’ song is ‘ We can make it if we try’. This classic Calypso perfectly captures the spirit of what true patriotism is about; the value of hard work and self-sacrifice during tough times for the good of all of our people.

Today as our nation faces immense challenges such as high crime and unemployment, let us take inspiration from the genius of the legendary Black Stalin:

For we country facing its darkest hour

So our people need us today more than ever

But in our fight to recover, if ever you feel to surrender

It have one little thing that I want you always remember…

We could make it if we try just a little harder

If we just give one more try, life will be much sweeter.

 

Rest in Peace Black Stalin

 

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP

Leader of the Opposition

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

JN Earl Jarrett, General Manager, Jamaica National Building Society

JN Members to Cast Ballots in Historic Vote

November 14, 2016
St. Kitts & Nevis Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

St. Kitts Opposition leader calls for a new plan & strategy to combat escalating crime

August 23, 2018

Baptist World Alliance (BWA) General Secretary Expresses Concerns That Jamaica Is Overwhelmed By Postmodernism & Secularism

August 5, 2015
JAMPRO to host BPO investment mission with Managing Director of Nearshore Americas, Kirk Laughlin

JAMPRO to host BPO investment mission with Nearshore Americas

October 18, 2017
Back to top button