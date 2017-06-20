Jamaica’s Tourism Minister to host Tourism Knowledge Exchange Forum in D.C.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett will join leading tourism stakeholders in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (June 21) for the Tourism Knowledge Exchange Forum 2017, which is expected to highlight the latest innovations in sustainable tourism development.

The event is being organized by Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism in partnership with Chemonics International, George Washington University and the World Bank Group. It is expected to bring together leaders and achievers in the tourism industry – such as representatives from the World Economic Forum, AirBnb and Harvard University – to discuss the impacts of the shared economy, new systems for measuring tourism impact and indicators as a driver of understanding competitiveness

“It is critical for us to have a sustainable presence in the international marketplace, especially in instances where we can strategize the way ahead for tourism. I am therefore very pleased to join organizers to discuss how we can better incorporate the key enablers of sustainable tourism destination development and competitiveness,” said Minister Bartlett.

During his address, the Minister will also use the opportunity to promote the upcoming UNWTO, Government of Jamaica and World Bank Group Global Conference on Jobs and Inclusive Growth through Sustainable Tourism, scheduled to take place in Montego Bay later this year.

Two of the expected deliverables from the UNWTO, Government of Jamaica and World Bank Group Conference on Jobs & Inclusive Growth: Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism will be an Outcome Declaration and the publication of the second UNWTO Affiliate Members Global Report on Public-Private-Partnerships.

The UNWTO will also present a report to the UN General Assembly in 2018, with regards to the activities of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, of which the conference will play a major role.