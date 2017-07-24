Jamaica’s PM to celebrate Jamaica’s 55th at New York gala

Jamaica’s Prime Minister is guest of Honor at Grand Gala Finale celebrating Jamaica’s 55th Year of Independence

NEW YORK – As celebrations throughout the Jamaican diaspora begin ramping up in observance of Jamaica’s 55th year of independence, the grand finale is set to take place in New York City.

Grammy Award Winner, Estelle and actor and singer Leon will join the Jamaica Independence Foundation and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) under the distinguished patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General to New York Trudy Deans in hosting a prestigious Grand Independence Gala on Saturday, August 26th at Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ball Room in midtown Manhattan.

This year’s celebration is historic as it is the first time two Prime Ministers will be attending the New York gala. Prime Minister of Jamaica the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, ON, MP will be this year’s guest of honor while former Prime Minister the Most Hon. Edward Phillip George Seaga, ON, PC will be recognized for his contribution to Jamaica.

Jamaican-American retired Hall of Fame basketball player and current head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, Patrick Ewing will also be among this year’s honorees and will be presented with the Son of the Soil Award.

“With the presence of two prime ministers, celebrities and distinguished guests in attendance, this New York gala represents the culmination of our celebration in the Diaspora commemorating Jamaica’s 55th year of independence,” said Consul General Trudy Deans. “Jamaicans are a proud people and this event will represent our collective euphoria surrounding this momentous occasion.”

Attendees of the Grand Independence Gala will have an opportunity to participate in a silent auction and bid on a myriad of products including jewelry, fashion, art, vacations and more. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Jamaica 55 Legacy Project’s Woman Inc. National Shelter Strategy (for persons impacted by domestic violence) which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in addition to a local charity, the Garvey Elementary Basic School in the Bronx, New York.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Romain Virgo and The Unit Band, Likkle Big Band & Road International.