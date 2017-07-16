Jamaica’s National Dance Theatre Company celebrates its 55th season

The National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC) Gala Opens 55th Anniversary Season July 21

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Established at the time of Jamaica’s Independence, The National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC), together with the nation, celebrates its 55th Anniversary this year.

As its premier event, the National Dance Theatre Company will host a special gala opening of its 55th Season of Dance at The Little Theatre, 4 Tom Redcam Avenue in Kingston on Friday, July 21. The 8 p.m. performance will be followed by a cocktail reception in the garden at The Little Theatre.

More than 16 dance and musical works make up the repertoire for the 2017 Season, NDTC’s Artistic Director, Barry Moncrieffe advised, including two new creations choreographed by celebrated former NDTC Principal dancers, Tony Wilson and Professor Chris Walker.

Under the theme “Reflection, Celebration and Continuity”, “the company will share with the public, its distinctive journey of 55 years, shaped by the continuing artistic exploration of the aesthetics and realities of a rich Jamaican and Caribbean cultural heritage,” Moncrieffe explained.

Audiences will be treated to a diverse active repertoire and remounts of critically acclaimed works during the month-long event, which runs Fridays through Sundays until August 13 at The Little Theatre.

New Suite

Musical Director Ewan Simpson has arranged two suites of songs for the National Dance Theatre Company Singers and Orchestra. Created in 2017, the new Jamaica Suite will offer tribute to musical theatre. It will be alternated by Rock Sweet and Steady, the popular 2015 suite of Jamaican songs from the rock steady era.

The NDTC Singers and Orchestra will also provide musical accompaniment for major dance works, including the much-admired Gerrehbenta and Kumina by the Company’s Co-Founder and late Artistic Director, Professor the Honourable Rex Nettleford and Kevin Moore’s Homamage a’ Dambala, back by popular demand for the 55th Anniversary Season.

Remounts

The highly acclaimed Sulkari, by the late Cuban-Jamaican Professor of Dance Eduardo Rivero-Walker has been remounted, along with Incantation, the powerful piece by Haitian choreographer Jean-Guy Saintus.

Other established National Dance Theatre Company Choreographers: Clive Thompson, Arsenio Andrade-Calderon, Marlon Simms and Kevin Moore have also remounted dances, complementing those from international guest choreographers, David Brown, Leni Wylliams and Jamie Thompson. The duet co-created by Romanian choreographer Momo Sanno and NDTC Ballet Mistress Kerry-Ann Henry is also billed for the Season.

Simms’ 2016 choreography, Beres on Love, will be performed in tribute to architect and set designer Michael Lorde, who passed away recently. Lorde designed the set for Beres on Love and served the company with distinction over many years.

The talents of Michael McDonald, Lighting Director; Dwayne Brown, Stage Manager and Blaine Reid on Sound, will complete the ensemble’s commemorative 55th Anniversary Season of Dance.

To reserve tickets for the NDTC’s 55th Gala, email ndtcjamaica@gmail.com. Tickets for the gala and the remainder of the Season are available at The Little Theatre Box Office.