SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaican Women of Florida, Inc. (JWOF) will make their annual pilgrimage to Montego Bay, Jamaica to embrace, mentor and help build self-esteem among the girls of Melody House.

The community home for girls, located in Irwin, St. James holds a special place in the heart of JWOF members. They cater to girls (younger than 18 years), who are deemed in need of care and protection from abuse and/or abandonment.

Because of the incredible work done by Melody House’s ‘House Mothers’ in servicing this special population of young women, JWOF has seen an increase in members who are willing to support the project.

Their biggest cadre of members this year, 15 members to be exact, will travel at their own expense, to experience the gift that is Melody House.

“It never gets old,” says JWOF President, June Minto. She added, “There is an overwhelming anticipation to meet new girls and hear about the progress and many achievements of the girls we’ve met in previous visits. I along with our members see this as the ideal opportunity to mentor and encourage these young girls while supporting the organization with our time and treasure.”

JWOF members have made it a priority to raise funds for Melody House. They have forged a partnership with Food for the Poor (FFTP) to benefit the home.

This partnership has triggered a desire by Food for the Poor to explore the possibility of replacing the roof. They have upgraded and rebuilt the chicken coop; donated 400 chickens/broilers and layers. FFTP also supplies food items monthly.

The girls are treated every year to a special day experience with JWOF.

This year’s excursion to Puerto Seco Beach will take place on Saturday, January 18th. The day long activity includes lunch and will pair the 13 girls and the 15 members for bonding opportunity and to make life-long memories together.

The visit to Melody House takes place from Friday, January 17th through Tuesday, January 21st.