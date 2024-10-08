Jamaican Women in Hollywood Honored

LOS ANGELES – Presented by CODA Network with support from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the inaugural Jamaican Women Leading Hollywood (JWLH) Honors dinner on September 28 at Hotel Figueroa brought together industry leaders, advocates and talents to celebrate the contributions of 25 Jamaican women making significant strides in the industry.

“We have an incredibly diverse pool of talent in our arts and culture community both on-island and abroad,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “In particular, there are many Jamaican women who have made an extraordinary impact in the U.S. entertainment industry, and we are proud for them to represent us in film and television. Their impressive contributions are a true testament to our island’s hard-working values, warm spirit and vibrant culture.”

Honorees

Among the honorees at the JTB-supported event were Antoinette Clarke (VP Brand Entertainment at CBS, two-time Emmy Award winning Producer and Author), Antoinette Robinson, Actress (Dear White People, The Blackening), Orly Marley, Producer (One Love: The Bob Marley Movie/President Tuff Gong Worldwide,) Sundra Oakley, (One Love: The Bob Marley Movie) and Sydnee Winters, Broadway actor (Hamilton, Lion King).

“Jamaica has always had an outsized influence on global art and culture,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “We are honored to support an event that celebrates the accomplishments of these women who are continuing that legacy and establishing a firm sector for Jamaicans in Hollywood.”

JWLH is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting Jamaican women in entertainment through advocacy and community engagement. Its proceeds support scholarships, mentorships programs and workshops designed to foster the next generation of leaders.

The JWLH Honors Dinner marks the beginning of a series of events dedicated to amplifying the work of Jamaican women in film and television.