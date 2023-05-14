Entertainment

Jamaican Sports Legend Chris Gayle Makes Bobby Konders’ Hot 97 Playlist

NEW YORK – Chris Gayle’s track with Camar titled “Choco Loco Remix” has made an appearance on Bobby Konders’ Afrobeat playlist on his Sunday Evening show on Hot 97.

The song is the lead track from the album Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica – The Asian Edition which Chris Gayle headlines. The album is a compilation album featuring Ms Lauryn Hill, Capleton, Sizzla and new artists Kali Ranks, Lady Marga MC and more. The album debuted at #1 on the USA iTunes Reggae Album Charts.

The track debuted on the Bobby Konders playlist and on his show on April 9th, 2023.

