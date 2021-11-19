Jamaican Rapper Kacique Named Pandora Artist to Watch in 2022

[NEW YORK] – Popular streaming service Pandora has announced its latest featured playlist, “Artists to Watch 2022: Caribbean,” and fast-rising Jamaican rapper Kacique is among the ten incredible artists selected.

He shares the accolade with fellow Caribbean artists Yaksta, Bella Blair, Hey Choppi, and Indie Allen. Plus, Joby Jay, Klassik Frescobar, Melly Rose, Laa Lee, and Projexx. The featured Caribbean playlist includes his Summer smash single “Knock It”. It’s a millennial twist of courtship discussing the intricacies of a new age relationship. The song is part of a Good Mood Music compilation entitled ‘Beat Zinc Fence’ Riddim featuring Devin DI Dakta, Deeclef, Romieikon, Dovey Magnum & more. The Beat Zinc Fence riddim is a powerful fusion of old- and new-era dancehall

In addition to “Knock It,” Kacique served up some wholesome vibes to close out Summer 2021 with a bang, an audio + visual combination called “Brunch” on the Hungover Riddim compilation. According to stats tracking programs the single has charted in over 50+ countries. Additionally, it has amassed over 100,000 streams across all streaming platforms views within a month.

Pandora picked a winning collection of artists, and Kacique was more than deserving member of this group. He describes his style as a mixture of the 90s Dancehall mixed with a contemporary flavor. The featured playlist “Artists to Watch 2022: Caribbean” is streaming now on Pandora.