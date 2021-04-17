Jamaican Playwright Basil Dawkins’ Play Goes Virtual on April 17

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – BASIL DAWKINS, Jamaica’s long-standing Playwright and Producer who has brought live theatre to the delight of Jamaicans and the Diaspora for over forty years will not be contained by the relentless COVID-19 pandemic and has decided to take his play virtual.

On April 17, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. Jamaica Time, patrons across the world will be able through a link on www.basildawkinsproductions.com sit in the comfort of their own spaces and on whichever device, with their friends and family and enjoy a Jamaican Comedy Drama “Once A Man Twice A Wife”.

Directed by TK Dawkins with original stage direction by Douglas Prout. “Once A Man Twice A Wife” stars three experienced practitioners, Karen Harriot Earle Brown and Patricia Morris.

Once A Man Twice a Wife is Explosive

The play is about a couple grown to be unequally yoked. She was young bright and poor. He, a humble tradesman, rescued her, financed her education and she responded well to opportunities, climbing to corporate heights. He worships her. She is very ashamed and embarrassed of him. Things are boiling and on the verge of a massive explosion. Things are not helped by the existence of their cunning street wise lovable house helper. The helper skillfully plays each against the other for increasing slices of her elusive dreams. Once A Man Twice A Wife is pleasure and pain laughter anger and even a little tears.

Impact of COVID-19 on Theatre Industry

“With the continued lock down for such an extended period Jamaican Theatre is under severe threat. If theatre is to survive Creatives must become more creative. In addition, they have to find new ways of doing old important things. And, in the process seize the new opportunities afforded by the technology with a willingness to think and do outside of the box far outside our comfort zones. This is my “stepping out.” It is a steep learning curve but it is worth it, the hard knocks strengthen our resolve to keep Jamaican Theatre alive. We can’t do it without the help of everyone particularly those abroad.” Support of our diaspora family and friends is critical to success of these virtual projects.” Dawkins stated.