Jamaican Men of Florida Announces Executive Board for 2021-2022

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Jamaican Men of Florida (JMOF) was established in April 2020 by Founder and Past President, Dr. Allan Cunningham, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative. They are a non-profit organization. Their mission is to empower, transform, and impact communities across generations inspired by the culture, identity, and the personal and professional excellence of men of Jamaican descent.

“We Are Our Brother’s Keeper”

Their slogan “We Are Our Brother’s Keeper” has been evident in all their endeavors as they strive to share in the brotherhood, culture, and future of the younger generation of Jamaica. They remain committed to their core values of Respect, Excellence, Mentorship, Cultural Identity, and Integrity. From addressing domestic violence, mental health awareness, racial injustice, and providing scholarships to needy students in the Community and in Jamaica, the Jamaican Men of Florida is on an upward trajectory. What is most impressive about the organization is that JMOF began during one of the worst pandemics ever…and has survived, thrived and is thriving.

2021-2022 Executive Team

Congratulations are in order to the newly elected Executive Team:

– Melvin Foster Vice President – Dr. Rupert Francis

– Derrick Munroe Secretary – Vivian Walters

– Pete Kennedy Next Gen – Ray Martin

– Stefan Grant Fundraising – Kirk Lawrence

– Father Horace Ward Special Projects – Oliver Falloon-Reid

– Marlon Hill Advisor to the Board – Dr. Allan Cunningham

2021-2022 Goals

In addition to fundraising, their goals for 2021-2022 include: increased membership, collaborating with other organizations and Community leaders to motivate, educate, uplift, and provide resources for those in the Diaspora and Jamaica.

“We are our Brother’s Keeper” and in order to achieve our goals, we are asking for your support in

becoming a member of this illustrious organization.

Connect

For more information, please visit their website: www.jmoflorida.com; or follow them on Facebook: Jamaican Men of Florida, or InstaGram: jmoflorida.