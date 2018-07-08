Jamaicans in South Florida Ready to Celebrate Jamaica’s 56th Independence

Consulate General of Jamaica hosts Service of Thanksgiving to mark 56th anniversary of Independence

SOUTH FLORIDA – In recognition of Jamaica’s 56th Anniversary of Independence, the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will hold the annual Ecumenical Service on Sunday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m.

The Service will be held at the Cooper City Church of God located at 9191 Stirling Road, Cooper City, FL 33328.

This year’s sermon will be delivered by the Reverend Karl Francis, Senior Pastor at the Living Word Open Bible Church in Cooper City.. The officiating clergy will be Dr. Clyde Bailey, Executive Pastor at the Cooper City Church of God.

This year, the cultural performances will precede the Worship and will include performances by the massed voice South Florida Caribbean Chorale, the Tallawah Mento Band and the Jamaica Folk Revue, and the Sierra Norwood Youth Voice Ensemble.

Proceeds of collection will benefit charities in the South Florida community as well as in Jamaica.

All Jamaicans and friends of the Diaspora are invited will join in worship at this special occasion of thanksgiving to commemorate this milestone in the Nation’s history.