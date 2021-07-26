Jamaican, Kidsan Barnes a South Florida Business Journal Top 40 Under 40

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Kidsan Barnes is the Director of Global Cruise & LATAM – Intellian Technologies. She was recently recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as one of their 40 Under 40 recipients.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Kidsan is truly one of South Florida’s young leaders making an impact in our community.

South Florida Caribbean News caught up with Kidsan and this is what she shared with us.

Q: Tell us about yourself and what you do.

A: I play a small piece of the puzzle required in connecting the world. I have spent a few years doing this either at sea or around the globe. Especially in areas where connectivity is very limited. My time is spent selling, educating folks on upcoming technology for satellite networks and project execution.

Q: Congratulations on being one of the 40 under 40 recognized by the South Florida Business Journal for your leadership. What does this recognition mean to you?

A: Being recognized as one of the top businesspeople in the South Florida region is truly an honor and a blessing. While we each have unique paths to success, it is important that we appreciate each moment and the folks involved in our journey. I am excited to see what lies ahead and even more ecstatic to inspire and continue to work with others.

Career Path

Q: You’ve had an impressive career path, reaching a professional level that is not as common for women as for men. As a role model yourself, what advice would you offer women who want to continue to reach a higher level at their company? Are there any strategies you can share to help women overcome obstacles to advancement?

A: I want to see the day when society evolves to where men and women have the exact same challenges, and we don’t have questions like this – but in the meantime, here goes. It is important that women stay grounded in themselves and focused on whatever goals they set. So grounded and focused in your specific industry, know so much more than you need to, and know everyone, even if you feel you don’t need to. Remember that distractions will always tear apart your goals; distractions come in many forms, from health to relationships. If it’s on your mind, it’s in your way. Keep your support circles intimately small and stay laser-focused, obsess if you have to, and pray, then pray even more when you have an obstacle that you have not been able to overcome. Eventually, the path to overcoming it will reveal itself.

Q: What’s one leadership lesson you’ve learned in your career?

A: Develop your strategy and stick to it. Also, explain it a million times if needed. A truly genuine and empathetic leader will overcome any challenge, as their team will help them move mountains.

Career Advice

Q: What would you tell young women who are just starting to work? What would you like them to know?

A: We all have unique paths, but at all times, do your best. And, if you are not the best in the room, get to know the best. If they help you study their technique, you don’t have to adapt to it. But, you will eventually see traits that the most successful leaders have. Take these lessons with you to continue to improve yourself and build up your wealth of knowledge. I would love to say that leadership traits pop out on us, but that’s not the truth. Your leadership style will eventually come from what you have seen, learned, and incorporated into your life.

Q: This question relates to something that women often have to deal with that may impact their ability to move up in an organization. How have you balanced work and family?

A: I have been blessed with a strong support system. My daughter is about to be 12, so as you can imagine, the last 12-13 years required some balancing. With my focus on work, work travel was a large part of my role, then getting an MBA and maintaining family and friend relationships. I am one of those folks that seem to blend work, family, and everything else into one ecosystem. But, even with a perfectly operating ecosystem, where all items’ work-life are in tune, there are times that I have to pull the plug on something more important. Sometimes, life has had to suffer while I figured out a work situation, and sometimes, work has had to miss me. Only you know your true balance and how much of an ecosystem you can build before one side suffers.

Work Life Balance

Q: What do you do for fun?

A: After seeing me all over the globe in these crazy places, the travel bug rubbed off on my mom, daughter, and aunt over the years. We often book family trips, and I think with COVID being slightly under control, we will resume these. When I feel like I have not had fun in a while, you can find me at a local Jamaican party. Or, at a hotel on the beach to decompress.

Q: What is next for you?

A: I am writing a motivational book that outlines my thoughts and applies them in a global format. It touches a bit on my travels and work experience. There are many pieces to life that come together for us personally. And, there are some parts to life that the average Jane would never provide input on. Especially, as sometimes we ignore the geopolitics that affects us in our day-to-day lives. It’s a tall order, but I am asking myself to write this book to inspire others, using my life story and my global interactions – proving that it is such a small world after all.