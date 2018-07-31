Jamaican Jason A. Ellis Among Alexandria Chamber of Commerce’s 40 Under 40 Honorees

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Jamaican Jason A. Ellis has been selected by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce as one of this year’s 40 Under 40 honorees.

The goal of the Chamber is to recognize emerging leaders who are raising the caliber of Alexandria’s commercial enterprise. The awards presentation took place recently at the offices of United Way Worldwide in Alexandria.

Ellis is founder of and current Executive Director of the nonprofit, Momentum Collective Inc. and served formerly as Director of Resident and Community Services with the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA).

He is a member of the Northern Virginia Urban League Young Professionals Network and serves on the board of the Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce.

The multitalented creative director and artist was recognized earlier this year by the City of Alexandria as a 2018 Living Legend of Alexandria for his outstanding work in utilizing the performing arts to positively impact the lives of youth in underserved and underrepresented communities.

See also: Jamaican Jason Ellis Among 2018 Living Legends of Alexandria

A number of city officials, business leaders and past honorees were on hand to celebrate the occasion, presented by Beyer Subaru with supporting sponsors Brown and Caldwell, National Industries for the Blind and The Goodhart Group.