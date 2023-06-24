Jamaican Farmers Earn Over $300 Million Through ALEX Platform in First Five Months of 2023

Kingston, Jamaica – Through the innovative Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX) online platform, facilitated by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), small farmers across Jamaica have been directly connected to buyers in the tourism industry, which has earned them over $300 million in revenue as of May 2023. Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett made the announcement in his 2023 Sectoral Debate closing presentation earlier this week.

“In the first five months of this year, farmers achieved a remarkable milestone by generating a revenue of approximately $325 million through the ALEX platform. This significant accomplishment showcases the platform’s effectiveness in connecting farmers with potential buyers and creating prosperous opportunities,” said the tourism minister. Minister Bartlett further noted that the ALEX portal, which was established through a joint initiative between the TEF and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), is poised to surpass the figures recorded in 2022 when it facilitated the sale of over $330 million worth of agricultural produce. He continued that: “This achievement not only highlights the platform’s success but also underscores the positive impact it has had on the livelihoods of 1,733 farmers and 671 registered buyers.”

In acknowledging the crucial role agriculture plays in supporting tourism, Minister Bartlett commented on the progress made through the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the TEF, to engage farmers in identifying some of the barriers like water shortage and drought periods that affect their ability to supply the tourism sector.