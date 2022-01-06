Jamaican Diaspora to Participate in National Day of Prayer – Human Trafficking Prevention

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Jamaicans across the Diaspora and at home will participate in the National Day of Prayer on Tuesday, (Jan. 11), to observe human trafficking prevention and to bring awareness to the crime.

Under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, in association with the Female Development World Organization (FDWO) and the Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee (CAC), the Hour of Prayer will begin at 12 noon with a networking session preceding the prayer at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Horace Ward, Senior Pastor at the Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens will host the event.

The public is invited to join the Hour of Prayer. There are several ways to participate in the Hour of Prayer including social media platforms. They include: Holy Family Church Facebook page, Holy Family Church YouTube Channel, the Jamaica Consulate Facebook Page or by conference call 786-730-9610. Persons are also invited to participate in person at Holy Family Episcopal Church. The church is located at 18501 NW 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens. Please note that CDC guidelines are enforced.

Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January has been proclaimed Human Trafficking Prevention Month by U.S. President, Joseph Biden. It shines a spotlight on the crime which is considered a growing problem worldwide. Especially affecting the youth as victims, even from the Diaspora and the Caribbean region.

Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee

The Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee, commissioned by Consul General Mair, in March, last year, was formed to provide assistance to the Consulate in working with Florida and other States across the Southern USA Diaspora region under the jurisdiction of the Jamaican Consulate General, Miami. The intent is to join in the efforts to create awareness on the growing problem, by ensuring victims are not trafficked from the Caribbean to these States through any of its borders.

The CAC, chaired by Dr. Lavern Deer, also President of the FDWO, last year January launched a campaign “Reduce the Numbers” in commemoration of the Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This allows for community partners to join forces across the States in creating awareness campaigns and outreach programmes. The CAC continues its campaign efforts with other NGOs, law enforcement and community members at large.