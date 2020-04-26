Jamaican-Born Designer D’Marsh Couture Joins COVID-19 Fight

D’Marsh Couture Makes Donation of Masks to Brooklyn Hospital

NEW YORK – Jamaican-born designer Glenroy March and his fashion brand D’Marsh Couture has joined in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the independent fashion designer presented healthcare workers at Brooklyn Hospital with a donation of masks to thank them for their service.

The staff expressed their gratitude to the Jamaican-born designer adding that the fashionable masks will certainly add color and brighten their day.

D’Marsh and his team will make another donation in the coming weeks to Brooklyn Hospital which will comprise additional masks plus head covering, before moving on to other hospitals in the tri-state.

Here’s how you can help D’Marsh continue its support of the frontline workers.

Visit their website: www.dmarshcouture.com/store as the designer is partnering with Av Norden to design, produce, and distribute essential protective gear for frontline workers. For every mask sold, they will produce and distribute a mask and head covering to healthcare workers.

Additionally, with your donation, they will produce and distribute head coverings and masks for healthcare workers.