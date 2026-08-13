Jamaican Association of Maryland Honors Diaspora Leaders at Baltimore Independence Gala

BALTIMORE, Md. — Jamaican culture, civic pride and diaspora leadership were in the spotlight Saturday night as the Jamaican Association of Maryland drew community leaders, elected officials and supporters to Martin’s West for its annual Independence Gala. The event celebrated Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of Independence.

The black-tie celebration, themed “A Night of Golden Celebration: Resilience to Rebuild,” brought Maryland’s Jamaican community together for an evening that blended national pride, cultural celebration and recognition of service.

Jamaican Association of Maryland’s 38-year Legacy

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica and the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C., Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Lishann Salmon praised JAM’s 38-year legacy of service. This legacy began on July 4, 1988.

She noted that the Association has played an important role in uniting Jamaicans, preserving and promoting Jamaica’s cultural heritage, advancing the social and economic welfare of its members. Furthermore, the group encourages civic participation and mobilises support for charitable causes.

“Organisations such as JAM help to ensure that Jamaicans in Maryland are not simply individuals living within the same geographical area, but members of a connected and caring community,” she said.

Linking JAM’s work to Jamaica’s Independence theme, “United in Celebrating Resilience,” Ms. Salmon underscored the importance of inclusion, cooperation and shared purpose. She encouraged the Association to expand its engagement with second- and third-generation Jamaican Americans. In addition, she urged them to create more opportunities for mentorship, leadership development and civic participation.

She also highlighted the important role of Jamaicans overseas in the country’s development, describing the diaspora as an invaluable reservoir of skills, ideas, relationships, resources and commitment.

Claire Robinson Receives Marcus Garvey Award

One of the night’s top honors went to Claire Robinson, manager and director of Clear Sky Travel and a former Air Jamaica manager at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. She received the Marcus Garvey Award for outstanding service to the Jamaican community.

Six other Jamaicans received Community Service Awards for their contributions to Maryland’s social, civic, and economic life. The recipients were Ms. Janet Abrahams, President of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. They also included Ms. Jazz Tucker and Ms. Sandy Tucker. Other recipients were Dr. Elaine Simon, Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Brown, and Mr. Errol Smith.

Rick Nugent Honored for Four Decades of Leadership

JAM President and CEO Ricardo “Rick” Nugent was also recognized for longstanding leadership and service. He received citations from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott for more than four decades of community work.

Maryland’s Governor Moore Citation

Governor Moore’s citation noted that Maryland is home to about 47,000 Jamaican residents. It also commended JAM for bringing together generations of Jamaican Americans, friends, neighbours, and fellow Marylanders.

The Governor described the Association as an anchor within the community, providing compassionate assistance to persons experiencing hardship and disaster. Moreover, the Association directs resources to immigrants and supports young people. Reflecting on the lasting contribution of Maryland’s Jamaican community, he declared: “Your fingerprints will be all over the page.”

Claude McKay Scholarship Fund

Mayor Scott also commended JAM for its sustained efforts to advance the social and economic welfare of Jamaican Americans in Maryland. He highlighted the Association’s work in service, education and culturally responsive programming. Additionally, he mentioned the gala’s support for the Claude McKay Scholarship Fund. The Mayor’s citation was presented to Mr. Nugent by Ms. Ericka Blake Morgan, who represented the Office of the Mayor.

In his message, Mr. Nugent noted that the evening commemorated Jamaica’s Independence and Emancipation, as well as Caribbean Heritage Month in Maryland. He reaffirmed JAM’s commitment to providing scholarships, uplifting young people and preserving Jamaican traditions and values.

Mr. Nugent also highlighted the Association’s continuing efforts to assist vulnerable Jamaicans at home, particularly those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

“We will continue to give back to help the less fortunate in our homeland devastated by Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the Association’s sponsors, advertisers, patrons, volunteers and members of the Independence Gala Committee for their support in making the celebration possible.

With music, culture, fellowship, and national pride, the gala highlighted Jamaica’s growing diaspora in Maryland. It was more than an Independence celebration. The event also stressed service, unity, and intergenerational leadership for the community’s next chapter.