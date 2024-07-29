MIAMI— Local Miami-based author, R.J. McLean, is celebrating the release of his print and audio motivational book, “I Am The Product of Better Days,” which features a variety of parables, poems and short stories aiming to inspire young creatives in the U.S. to think positively in order to bring their passions to fruition.

McLean had a chat and book launch at Miami-Dade Library in Kendall. He shared his new audio book with local creatives, friends, and family. McLean, a Jamaican-American from Miami, says the city’s tropical environment inspires his writing.

McLean has been speaking at middle and high schools in Miami-Dade. He aims to connect with students, inspire creativity, and encourage a positive mindset.

McLean attributes the world as his inspiration for his writings. The concept of his newly published book is a metaphor that highlights that literally every inanimate object around us has been created by the mind of a human.

“Everything in this world from chairs and iPhones initially came from someone’s dream or vision. In turn, everyone’s dreams can be turned into real-life, tangible things. With Better Days, I articulate that everything has an opposite, so for every problem there is a solution. If you’re willing to search for one, the adage old saying for every ying, there is a yang. I put this book together featuring different parables and stories that I believe will wake the reader up, inspire them and be useful no matter what age, race, gender or walk of life someone comes from,” said R.J. McLean, who calls himself a true optimist. “We all need some positivity and if I can help younger people understand how to tap into an uplifting and positive mindset, then my mission with this book will be fulfilled.”

Book Availability

I Am the Product of Better Days Book by R.J McLean on Amazon in paperback, Kindle and Audible https://www.amazon.com/product-Better-Days-collection-Perspective/dp/1636160832

I Am the Product of Better Days Book by R.J McLean on Apple Books https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/i-am-the-product-of-better-days-a/id1701021186