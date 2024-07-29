Local News

Jamaican American Author Releases Motivational Book to Inspire Youth

MIAMI— Local Miami-based author, R.J. McLean, is celebrating the release of his print and audio motivational book, “I Am The Product of Better Days,” which features a variety of parables, poems and short stories aiming to inspire young creatives in the U.S. to think positively in order to bring their passions to fruition.

McLean had a chat and book launch at Miami-Dade Library in Kendall. He shared his new audio book with local creatives, friends, and family. McLean, a Jamaican-American from Miami, says the city’s tropical environment inspires his writing.

McLean has been speaking at middle and high schools in Miami-Dade. He aims to connect with students, inspire creativity, and encourage a positive mindset.

McLean attributes the world as his inspiration for his writings. The concept of his newly published book is a metaphor that highlights that literally every inanimate object around us has been created by the mind of a human.

Jamaican American Author R. J. Mclean Releases Motivational Book to Inspire Youth
R. J. Mclean (L) with an avid  reader.

“Everything in this world from chairs and iPhones initially came from someone’s dream or vision. In turn, everyone’s dreams can be turned into real-life, tangible things. With Better Days, I articulate that everything has an opposite, so for every problem there is a solution. If you’re willing to search for one, the adage old saying for every ying, there is a yang. I put this book together featuring different parables and stories that I believe will wake the reader up, inspire them and be useful no matter what age, race, gender or walk of life someone comes from,” said R.J. McLean, who calls himself a true optimist. “We all need some positivity and if I can help younger people understand how to tap into an uplifting and positive mindset, then my mission with this book will be fulfilled.”

Book Availability

I Am the Product of Better Days Book by R.J McLean on Amazon in paperback, Kindle and Audible https://www.amazon.com/product-Better-Days-collection-Perspective/dp/1636160832

 

I Am the Product of Better Days Book by R.J McLean on Apple Books https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/i-am-the-product-of-better-days-a/id1701021186 

 

