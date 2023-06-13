National News

Jamaican Actress Keturah Hamilton Launches Scholarship Fund


Keturah Hamilton with beneficiaries of her Keturah Hamilton Foundation in St. Catherine parish, Jamaica, last August.

by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES – Determined to help financially challenged high school students in Jamaica, actress Keturah Hamilton has launched an annual scholarship that will assist three teenagers.

The initiative, done through her Keturah Hamilton Foundation, is valued at $1,500 (J$232,500) each.

According to the Los Angeles-based actress, helping to secure a quality education is the thrust of her organization.


Keturah Hamilton with beneficiaries of her Keturah Hamilton Foundation in St. Catherine parish, Jamaica, last August.

“I believe that education is the key to a better future, so the Keturah Hamilton Foundation is primarily focused on education. So it is fitting to strive to supply educational materials and award scholarships,” she said.

In August, 2022, Hamilton donated back-to-school items to students in St. Catherine and Manchester parishes. She spent her early years in Spanish Town, St. Catherine’s capital.

The scholarships are open to students aged 14-18. Prospects will be required to send the following to kethamiltonfoundation@gmail.com and Info@keturahhamiltonfoundation.org by July 17.

Scholarship Requirements

  • Provide a written essay of why you are deserving of the scholarship and how it would make a difference in your life.
  • Submit a two-minute personality video.
  • Provide a recent progress report and a character letter on your school’s letterhead from your teacher or principal.

Funds will be issued to administrators at schools of the selected students, to assess their greatest needs.

Hamilton got into acting after a career as a model. Her credits include appearances on television shows such as New Amsterdam and movies including Nanny.

 

