FANM Urges the Trump Administration to put a Moratorium on Detention and Deportation

MIAMI – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised the public to avoid gatherings of more than ten people and to stay at home when possible to safely avoid exposure.

Yet, asylum cases in court and at asylum offices across the country are proceeding as usual, despite the grave risk to applicants, judges, and officers.

Many immigrants continue to wait in long lines outside ICE offices for their check-ins and immigrants with compelling cases sit in crowded ICE detention centers. This runs contrary with CDC recommendations.

In Broward County, Florida, a massive line of immigrants stood outside the Miramar ICE facility on the morning of March 18th, many of them young children and seniors. These groups are especially vulnerable and ICE is putting them and all others present at risk. Public health advocates have also expressed concern that undocumented people will avoid seeking coronavirus testing for fear of deportation.

This virus is deadly serious and the federal government must respond in kind.

The Trump Administration must release all non-criminal immigration detainees, suspend all court hearings, suspend all mandatory reporting requests, put a moratorium on all deportations, and open the borders to allow bona fide asylum seekers to safely make their requests for asylum.

In addition, all people, regardless of immigration status, should and must have access to free testing.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM) stated, “At a time when the world is reeling under one of the worst crisis in modern history, it is irresponsible and inhumane for the Trump administration to ramp up its attacks on immigrants to satisfy his political base. At this time of great upheaval and uncertainty, efforts should be aimed at keeping everyone safe including the most vulnerable among us. President Trump should empower ICE to stop all arrests, open the border to allow bona fide asylum seekers to safely make their cases, release all non-criminal detainees, and place a moratorium on all deportations until further notice. This is the safe, smart, and humane thing to do at this juncture.”