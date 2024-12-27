Entertainment

Jamaica Woodland Festival: A Day of Fun at Pearly Beach

by Howard Campbell

Jamaica Woodland Festival: A Day of Fun at Pearly Beach

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Known as the Garden Parish because of its lush scenery, St. Ann parish in northeastern Jamaica has a rich cultural history. What better place to stage the inaugural Jamaica Woodland Festival.

That event is scheduled for April 26, 2025 at Pearly Beach in the resort town of Ocho Rios. According to David Anderson, one of its directors, there is something for Jamaicans and visitors.

Jamaica Woodland Festival - David Anderson
David Anderson

“The event concept includes camping, culture, music, family and food set in the middle of a woodland space with access to a beach. This  event aims to provide a full day-and-night experience in a pristine, natural, wooded  environment, bringing families from near and  together for a full 24hrs of fun-filled activities,” he said.

Anderson added that artists for the show are expected to be announced in January when they are confirmed. He said the lineup will be dominated by several top roots-reggae acts.

Jamaica Woodland Festival at Pearly Beach

The Jamaica Woodland Festival takes place after Easter holidays in Jamaica, a time for popular Carnival (soca) festivities. It is also one one the country’s strongest tourism periods, something Anderson and his team are keen to capitalize on.

“We believe April will be the best month to host this event. In addition, Ocho Rios, as a tourist hub, is an ideal location where people normally travel to to enjoy themselves. It is also easy access to visitors and locals,” he noted.

St. Ann is the birthplace of Bob Marley, Burning Spear and Shabba Ranks. Pearly Beach, located on the outskirts of Ocho Rios, is one of the parish’s popular attractions.

 

