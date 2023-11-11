Jamaica Welcomes New Non-Stop United Airlines Flight from Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – In the spirit of the island’s world-renowned hospitality, Jamaica wholeheartedly welcomed new non-stop air service from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) by United Airlines on Saturday, November 4. The new flight is scheduled to operate weekly on Saturdays. The flight will provide more convenient access to the destination for travelers coming from the Western U.S.

New Gateways to Jamaica

“It is very gratifying to see United Airlines expand their service to our island,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “Our goal is to consistently build out new gateways and grow our airlift to make getting to Jamaica as seamless as possible for as many people as possible. United Airlines continues to be an excellent partner in helping us achieve this goal by now offering a valuable addition to Jamaica’s roster of flights as the only carrier operating into the destination from Denver.”

Denver is an Important Market to Jamaica

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “As the most-flown airline operating out of Denver, we’re very pleased to have this additional service to Jamaica by United. Considering the rate at which the mile-high city is growing, it has become an important market for us and one which opens up the Western region of the U.S. for visitor arrivals. It is our hope that these folks will choose to trade their snow shovels for sand shovels and the Rocky Mountains for the Blue Mountains with a trip to our island.”

Upon landing at Sangster International Airport, United’s inaugural Denver flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, causing a colorful rainbow to appear above the aircraft to everyone’s delight. In addition, the arriving passengers were all greeted by officials and live music. A commemorative gift was also presented to the pilot to celebrate the occasion.

United is operating the weekly flight utilizing a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. With the addition of this new service, United now flies to Jamaica from a total of five U.S. gateways. It complements its existing flights from Newark (EWR), Washington D.C. (IAD), Chicago (ORD), and Houston (HOU) to Montego Bay (MBJ).