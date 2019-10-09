Jamaica Tourist Board Sponsors 7th Annual Jamaica Bridal Expo & Conference

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica was showcased as the leading Caribbean destination for weddings, honeymoons and romance at the 7th Annual Jamaica Bridal Expo & Conference held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The Expo, which took place over three action-packed days from September 6 to 8, attracted travel agents, bride-to-be’s and wedding planners from around the world.

“The Jamaica Bridal Expo & Conference continues to showcase Jamaica as the top wedding and honeymoon destination in the world, bringing together the best in the industry,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Jamaica is the leading destination to celebrate love and the Expo is the perfect platform to learn about the diversity of our offerings from local wedding and honeymoon experts on island.”

Sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board, the unique networking event and expo was curated and produced by the executive management team of Jo-Anne Paxton, Kathy Everhart and Peter Shoucair.

Events included an exclusive welcome cocktail reception at Bellefield Great House, a beach party at Reading Reef, a full-day conference with renowned speakers and an event-filled expo including a fashion show showcasing Jamaica’s latest bridal trends.

From décor to gowns, the ballroom at the Montego Bay Convention Centre was transformed, offering wedding professionals and destination brides the opportunity to meet face-to-face with representatives from top wedding venues and hotels as well as to learn more about services offered in Jamaica for the bridal market.

Jamaica Leads In Caribbean Destination Weddings

From its natural beauty to its rich culture, food and diverse array of world-class venues, Jamaica continues to be a leader in Caribbean destination weddings.

International industry experts including Sonal Shah of Sonal J. Shah Event Consultants, Dr. Paulette Tai Chun-Hossman of Tai Floral Services Ltd., Marsha-Ann Brown, Director of Weddings & Romance, Sandals Resorts International and many more shared their expertise on executing a successful destination wedding in Jamaica.