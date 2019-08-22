By August 21, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Tourist Board Presents Award to Congresswoman Yvette Clarke

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke Honored at Jamaican Independence Celebration Foundation Gala by Marcia Sinclair

Marcia Sinclair, JTB’s District Sales Manager, Northeast USA (right) presents award to Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke at the Jamaican Independence Celebration Foundation Inc. 57th anniversary gala on Saturday, August 17 at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke & Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Honored at Jamaican Independence Celebration Foundation Gala

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) continues to work closely with the Diaspora community and was among the sponsors of the annual Jamaican Independence Celebration Foundation, Inc (JICFI) Anniversary Gala.

JTB’s District Sales Manager Marcia Sinclair, along with Kenton Senior, Business Development Manager hosted a number of partners and travel specialists at the gala event, which was held at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on, August 17.

Six awards were presented and leading the list of honorees this year were Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, CD and Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins.

Rounding out the list of honorees were Judge Silvia Hinds-Radix, Hettie Powell Esq., Justine Skye and Gregory Smiley.

Entertainment for the night was provided by Fab 5 Band with DJ Roy of Road International.

Honoree David Dinkins, Former NYC Mayor flanked by (left to right) Michele S. Rodney, Judge, Court of Claims; Trevor Smith, JICFI Board Member; Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and Paulette Willoughby, JICFI Chair

Alsion Roach Wilson, Jamaica’s newly appointed Consul General to New York (2nd left) and Paulette Willoughby, JICFI Chair (2nd right) share lens with from left Assemblyman Nick Perry, Andrew Wynter, CEO, Passport, Immigration & Citizenship Agency (PICA) and Trevor Smith, JICFI Board Member

Photo credit: Derrick Scott

