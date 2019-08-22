Jamaica Tourist Board Presents Award to Congresswoman Yvette Clarke

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke & Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Honored at Jamaican Independence Celebration Foundation Gala

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) continues to work closely with the Diaspora community and was among the sponsors of the annual Jamaican Independence Celebration Foundation, Inc (JICFI) Anniversary Gala.

JTB’s District Sales Manager Marcia Sinclair, along with Kenton Senior, Business Development Manager hosted a number of partners and travel specialists at the gala event, which was held at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on, August 17.

Six awards were presented and leading the list of honorees this year were Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, CD and Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins.

Rounding out the list of honorees were Judge Silvia Hinds-Radix, Hettie Powell Esq., Justine Skye and Gregory Smiley.

Entertainment for the night was provided by Fab 5 Band with DJ Roy of Road International.