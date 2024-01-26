Jamaica to Host 2nd Global Tourism Resilience Conference in its Tourism Capital

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Plans are in high gear for the highly anticipated second staging of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Taking place over a two-day period February 16 and 17, the Global Tourism Resilience Conference will include panel discussions, networking opportunities, presentations and lively debates on matters of building resilience in tourism. This group of experts in their collective fields will collaboratively discuss issues that are central to future-proofing travel and tourism to disruptions.

“Global tourism resilience will once again take center stage with key experts speaking about building resilience in the industry. As tourism destinations continue to recover, it is critical that resilience be a focus of planning and development to future-proof the industry from any potential shock,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett Founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and Minister of Tourism, Jamaica.

Key Topics

Some of the topics that will be discussed include ‘Building Tourism Digital Resilience,’ ‘Building Tourism Infrastructure Resilience,’ and ‘Women in Tourism Resilience’ along with other critical topics. Among the speakers will be the Most Honorable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, and HE. Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the UNWTO.

As part of the conference agenda, on February 17, Global Tourism Resilience Day will be celebrated for the second time, recognizing the official adoption by the United Nations on February 6, 2023, of the resolution to observe the day each year. There will also be a tourism resilience awards gala to recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed to building tourism resilience globally.

Tourism Resilience

“I am truly pleased that tourism resilience will be top of mind over the two-day period where we will get more insights into how destinations can better equip themselves in the face of disruptions. COVID-19 proved that tourism resilience is even more urgent, and we must act on this,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the GTRCMC.

Warm Jamaican Welcome to Delegates

It is anticipated that over 200 delegates from across the globe will be in attendance in the heart of Jamaica’s bustling tourism capital.

“We are preparing to give attendees a warm Jamaican welcome which will leave a lasting positive impression, said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “There is truly no better backdrop than Jamaica to host this mega conference.”

The first Global Tourism Resilience Conference was held at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, last year.