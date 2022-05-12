Entertainment

Jamaica’s Theater Community Loses Another Giant, Barbara Gloudon

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
Barbara Gloudon
Barbara Gloudon

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s theater community, still reeling from the loss of director/producer Trevor Nairne, has lost another giant in playwright Barbara Gloudon.

The 87 year-old stalwart, who was ill for some time, died here on May 11, two weeks after the death of Ancile, her husband of 62 years.

Nairne died on May 6 at age 73.

Gloudon was synonymous with pantomime, the annual stage production that has been part of Jamaica’s cultural scene since the 1940s.

She wrote most of the pantomimes over the past 53 years, starting with Moonshine Anancy in 1969. It was a spoof of the historic Moon Landing by American astronauts in 1969.

While she was associated with theater and the arts, Gloudon first made her name as a journalist. She worked at the Daily Gleaner newspaper for many years, as a reporter and columnist.

In the 1980s, Gloudon began hosting Hot Line, a talk show covering political and social issues on Radio Jamaica.

Barbara Gloudon was from a family with roots in sports and music. Her younger brother, Bunny Goodison, played for Jamaica and was one of country’s respected musicologists.

She was awarded the Order of Jamaica, Jamaica’s fifth highest honor, in 1992.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Miami Carnival 2018 Panorama Steelband of the Year

The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Miami Carnival 2018 Panorama Steelband of the Year

June 11, 2019
Celebrate Mardi Gras in North Miami

Celebrate Mardi Gras in North Miami

January 26, 2017
Jahmiel #1 song on Mickey B Top 10 Reggae Dancehall Chart

Jahmiel applauded for his career elevating performance at Reggae Sumfest

July 30, 2017
Melissa Hunter Davis, Founder, and editor of Sugarcane Magazine, The Ultimate Guide of Black and Basel

Black and Basel: Guide to finding Black Art During Art Basel Miami Beach

November 29, 2017
Back to top button