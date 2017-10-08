Jamaica to strengthen multi-destination arrangement with Cuba

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett received a courtesy visit from Cuba’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Bernardo Guanche Hernández as they conversed about strengthening the memorandum of understanding for multi-destination tourism, which was signed between the two countries last year.

The Minister also used the opportunity to thank Mr. Hernández for his service, after it was revealed during the discussions that his tenure in Jamaica would soon come to a close.

The visit took place on October 3, 2017, at the Minister’s New Kingston offices.