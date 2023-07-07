Jamaica’s Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston Launches New S Concierge Experiences

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As increased demand for business travel continues to build this year, Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, has renewed their focus on business travelers looking to combine work and leisure in Jamaica. With the launch of S Concierge — where culture meets hospitality — the hotel recognizes that many business travelers want to make the most of their trips and desire to explore a variety of authentic experiences while in Jamaica.

“We understand that business travelers want to make the most of their time in Jamaica and we’re thrilled to offer our new concierge service that will help guests enhance their stay,” said Imelda Chin, General Manager of Spanish Court Hotel. “Our guests can now combine business with pleasure and experience the best of what Kingston has to offer.”

S Concierge

Spanish Court Hotel invites guests to experience a range of activities and experiences to explore the best of Kingston and Jamaica. From guided tours of the city’s cultural landmarks to gourmet dining experiences, Spanish Court Hotel is the centerpiece of various activities, where you can book through the S Concierge. Some highlights include:

Devon House

Commissioned in 1881, Devon House was built by the country’s first black millionaire George Stiebel who rose from being a carpenter to becoming one of the country’s richest men following his success in gold mining during a stint in South America. The property’s manicured lawns and interior courtyard are now home to over 20 craft and souvenir shops, restaurants, bar, bakery, play area for children and the world renowned signature ice cream shop.

Bob Marley Museum

The former home of the reggae legend, Bob Marley’s home is filled with rich memories and treasured mementos, which seek to preserve the life and accomplishment of this great Jamaican and outstanding musician. Enter the Museum and be enveloped with the sights and sounds of Bob, through a guided tour of this Jamaican Heritage Site. Live performances of Bob are showcased at the air-conditioned theater during each guided tour. The One Love Café serves Marley inspired recipes and juices, and there is a variety of Bob Marley souvenir items available at the Bob Marley Gift Shop.

National Gallery

The National Gallery of Jamaica, which was established in 1974, is the oldest and largest public art museum in the Anglophone Caribbean. It has a comprehensive collection of early, modern and contemporary art from Jamaica along with smaller Caribbean and international holdings. The NGJ houses the premier collection of Jamaican art, from the Taino to the present day, significant parts of which are on permanent display.

Spanish Court Hotel is located in the heart of Kingston’s business district, making it the perfect choice for business travelers. The hotel’s luxurious accommodations and state-of-the-art facilities provide guests with everything they need for a productive and enjoyable stay.

Spanish Court Hotel Highlights

There are multiple spaces available to host private cocktail receptions, business functions and commemorative occasions including the Sky Terrace, Cabana Pool, Valencia A, B and C. Additionally, there are several venues for business travelers to unwind such as Rocksteady Restaurant which serves international and Jamaican cuisine; the newest restaurant at Spanish Court, Jamrock which features vegetarian ital options; the Cabana Pool Bar offering premium wine, beer and spirits along with an international à la carte menu; and The Sky Terrace with panoramic views while indulging in cocktails and sumptuous snacks, perfect for happy hours with business associates.

For those who wish to extend their stay into a beach getaway, the S Concierge will also arrange transportation and a stay for them at the all-inclusive sister property S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay.