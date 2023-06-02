Jamaica’s S Hotel and Spanish Court Nominated for the 2023 World Travel Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston and S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay are among the travel and hospitality companies in Jamaica nominated for the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA) in the Caribbean and the Americas.

The hotels are nominated in the following categories:

Jamaica’s Leading Hotel 2023: S Hotel Jamaica

S Hotel Jamaica Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel 2023: S Hotel Jamaica

S Hotel Jamaica Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel 2023: Spanish Court Hotel

Voting runs until midnight on July 9, 2023 on WTA’s online portal at worldtravelawards.com/vote. The nominee gaining the most votes in a category will be named as the winner at the landmark 30th anniversary event, which will take place on August 26, 2023 at Sandals Grande St. Lucian on the magical island of Saint Lucia.

The World Travel Awards was created in 1993 with the objective of recognizing, rewarding and celebrating excellence in all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA said: “With voting now open for our key regions of the Caribbean and the Americas, momentum for our landmark 30th anniversary continues to gather. It is time for you to choose the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence.”

Honoured

“With these nominations, we are honoured to represent our beloved Jamaica in the World Travel Awards again this year,” said Imelda Chin, General Manager of Spanish Court Hotel. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members at S Hotel Jamaica and Spanish Court Hotel, and we are thrilled to be surrounded by Jamaica’s reputable travel companies within this category,” continued Ann Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Jamaica.

S Hotel

With forward thinking design and a modern take on Jamaican hospitality, the boutique-style, adults-only S Hotel Jamaica is known for its luxurious accommodations, stunning views, Irie Baths & Spa with therapeutic plunge pools, and exceptional service providing guests with an unforgettable and authentically Jamaican experience. Recently shifted to an all-inclusive concept, the 120-suite S Hotel added two new restaurants for a total of five, new room categories and guest experiences.

S Hotel is a favourite among guests from all over the world since it debuted in 2019 — from the private beach on world famous Doctor’s Cave Beach to the hotel’s two pools including the Instagram-famous Sky Pool, S Hotel has everything guests need for a rejuvenating vacation. This is the fifth nomination S Hotel has received as Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel, and as Jamaica’s Leading Hotel, winning in the latter category in 2022.

Spanish Court Hotel

The 125-room Spanish Court Hotel, located in the heart of New Kingston, Jamaica’s business and financial district, offers exceptional service and attention to detail. The hotel’s restaurant, Rojo Restaurant, highlights a variety of Jamaican and international cuisine, and the hotel’s bar, The Sky Terrace, features stunning views of the city with light bites and live music every evening. The Red Lounge; 24-hour room service and concierge; spa; and a gym with a private Mountain Deck are also on offer. Spanish Court Hotel welcomes groups for business and leisure accommodating various size parties. This is the fourteenth nomination Spanish Court Hotel has received as Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel, and the hotel’s reputation for excellence has made it a consecutive winner in the category since 2010.

For more information on the World Travel Awards, visit worldtravelawards.com.