Jamaica Re-positioned in the Japanese Travel Market

Timing Right to Increase Travel from Japan to Jamaica

OSAKA, Japan – Destination Jamaica received resounding support from the Japan Association of Travel agents (JATA) in the quest to increase arrivals from that country.

In a meeting with the Jamaican Delegation, Chairman of JATA, Hiromi Tagawa said “JATA is pleased that Jamaica is once again active in the Japanese travel market. We are committed to helping to promote the destination among our members. Arrival numbers to Jamaica will increase.”

The Honourable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, who led the Jamaican delegation at the meeting, spoke to the improvements in the tourism product which would appeal to the Japanese market.

“The expansion in Jamaica’s tourism is very attractive to today’s Japanese traveller. For the millennials, we offer adventure and entertainment, while for those travellers looking for an authentic cultural experience, we offer a culinary journey alongside world heritage sites.”

Minister Bartlett also discussed the timeliness of Jamaica’s participation in Tourism Expo Japan, coming only three (3) months after the signing of a historic amendment to the open skies agreement between the US and Japan.

The agreement allows for American, Delta, United and Hawaiian Airlines to improve and increase travel and trade between both countries thereby paving the way for enhanced connections to Caribbean destinations.

Chairman of the Japan Outbound Tourism Council, Mr. Jungo Kikuma, agreed with Minister Bartlett, saying “With the anticipated increase in flights to the US, Japanese travel agents will now, more than ever, think about tourism beyond the US to destinations like Jamaica. I am personally supportive of returning to the days when Jamaica was easily accessible to Japanese travellers and will support the efforts towards achieving this end.”

The Jamaica delegation attending Expo Japan in Osaka includes Director of Tourism, Donovan White also had intense meetings with Airlines officials, Tour Operators, Media and Travel Agencies.

White also used the opportunity to officially introduce Connect Worldwide CEO – Marjorie Dewey-Chibe, Jamaica’s new marketing representative in the Japanese marketplace. This announcement also received a strong vote of confidence from both Mr. Tagawa and Mr. Kikuma.

The JATA meeting is part of the B2B activities at Tourism Expo Japan, which concluded on Sunday, October 27.