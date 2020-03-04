Jamaica Passport Agency Takes Access Jamaica Expo to Florida

// // //

LAUDERHILL – The Jamaica Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be at the Lauderhill City Hall in Lauderhill, Florida this weekend – Friday March 6 to Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 9: a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for the second staging of its Access Jamaica Expo.

The event will afford participants the opportunity to apply for their Jamaican passport, Jamaican Citizenship by Descent, Jamaican Citizenship by Marriage and Unconditional Landing.

The Lauderhill City Hall is located at 5581 West Oakland Park Blvd., in Lauderhill, FL 33313.

Access Jamaica Florida is being staged in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami.

The event will also include partner entities who will be on hand to offer their services to the public.

The entities are the Victoria Mutual Building Society, Jamaica National, Legal Forum International and Grace Kennedy Western Union (GKWU).

Several local entities including the Jamaica Tourist Board, Caribbean Airlines, CENSUS 2020 will also be on location to participate in the Expo.

Persons who wish to apply for a Jamaican passport at the Expo should take note of the following information.

Documents needed when applying for your Jamaican Passport should include:-

• Application form (certified)

• 2 passport-sized photos (only 1 is to be certified)

• Original birth certificate & old passport

• Marriage certificate and deed poll (where applicable)

• A police report for lost/stolen/damaged passport

• Valid I.D. for lost & first-time applicants & for parent/guardian identifying their children

Please note that children, 3 years and older, must appear in person when applying. All documents can be certified by certifying officers on location at the Expo during the

Fees

The cost for Jamaican passports, including delivery fees are…

• Adults – US$130

• Children – US$ 100

• Lost/stolen/damaged passport – US$210

Benefits of having a Jamaican Passport

Jamaican citizens in possession of a Jamaican passport on returning home are exempt from a time limit on their duration of stay in Jamaica and may visit Jamaica as often as they wish.

Additionally, there are over 50 countries to which a Jamaican passport holder can travel without a visa.

Participants at this year’s Access Jamaica Florida expo can conduct business with the general public daily between the hours of 9:am and 4:pm each day.

The event was first held in Atlanta in October 2019 and following on a successful inaugural showing, PICA is taking the expo to Florida, where a sizeable Jamaican Diaspora community resides.