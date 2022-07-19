Jamaica’s Opposition Leader Mark Golding to Meet With U.S. Congressional Leaders

[WASHINGTON, DC] – On Tuesday, July 19, Jamaica’s Opposition Leader and PNP President Mark Golding, will hold talks with Chair of the powerful US House Finance Committee which has jurisdiction over International Finance institutions, Representative Maxine Waters as well as member of the Homeland Security and the House Commerce and Energy Committee, Jamaican American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke.

Both Congresswomen are Co-Chairs of the House Caribbean Caucus as well as senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Both were instrumental in re-booting the Jamaican economy during the Simpson-Miller administration.

The Opposition Leader who arrived in the US Capitol today (July 18) on the third leg of his US tour, paid a Courtesy Call on the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC Mrs Nicolette Williams, where they discussed a wide range of topics.

The PNP President and his delegation who began their US tour last Friday have already visited Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida before visiting Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend.

In commenting on the reason for his trip to Washington, Mr. Golding is to hold talks with members of the Biden-Harris Administration. In addition, meet with members of the Diaspora in the DMV which comprise the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

While in the DC/Maryland area, the Opposition Leader will celebrate the Jamaican community at a Caribbean Forum in Silver Springs, Maryland. He will deliver the main address on “The Future of Caribbean Regional Integration”.

The Forum hosted by Caribbean Research and Policy Center will see members of the Caribbean Community coming together to celebrate Jamaica 60. Additionally, the Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna, MP will deliver remarks on the Opposition’s Diaspora Policy.

New York Visit

In New York the delegation will make various stops in Jamaican communities in the Tri-State area. Golding will deliver a lecture on the Caribbean Diaspora’s influence on the United States at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York on July 21.

The Opposition Leader explained that the purpose of the trip is about engaging with the Diaspora. Plus, hearing from them, our Jamaican family abroad, on their issues of concern.

He said, “the Opposition was keen to understand what were their priorities, and to hear from them the route which Jamaica should take in dealing with members of the Diaspora as well as the issues and challenges they face in their efforts to interact and assist Jamaica.”

Mr. Golding said it was important that we find “routes where the Diaspora can participate more fully in the governance affairs of the country and in national development because one of the concerns they have is that they aren’t sufficiently recognized for what they have to offer.”

“We passed a resolution at our last National Executive Council meeting, that we open up membership of our party to Jamaicans living outside Jamaica who may not necessarily be on the voters list inside Jamaica, which used to be a requirement to be a member of our party,” Golding explained.

“Indeed that was a precursor to this tour and a deepening of the international relationship that our party has with Jamaicans everywhere,” Mr. Golding pointed out.

He noted that the team has been having frank and fruitful discussions with overseas party members, and said so far, the objectives of the tour are being met.

The Opposition Leader is accompanied by Party Chair Dr. Angela Brown-Burke and General Secretary Dr. Dayton Campbell among other party officials.