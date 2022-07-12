Jamaica’s Opposition Tour of the Diaspora begins this Wednesday (July 13)

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Leader of the Opposition Mark J. Golding, MP and a delegation of senior leadership in the People’s National Party will embark on their Jamaica 60 Diaspora Tour of the United States on July 13, 2022.

The Delegation will visit Jamaican Diaspora communities in South Florida – July 14 and 15, 2022; Georgia – July 16 and 17; Washington DC/Maryland – July 18 and 19 and New York July 20, 21 and 22.

Celebrating Jamaica 60 – South Florida

Mr. Golding and the delegation will celebrate Jamaica 60 with several events in South Florida. Ranging from a showcase of Jamaican Culture in the City of Miramar. Culminating with a traditional Jamaican Street Dance on the Lawn of the City Hall. Performances that run the range of Jamaican culture spanning emancipation to present day. It will take attendees on a nostalgic journey and introduce the range of our culture to first and second generation Jamaican-Americans.

Roundtable Meetings

The Opposition Leader will also meet with Jamaican stakeholders in the Diaspora in small roundtable meetings. He will listen to their experiences as Jamaicans in America and celebrate their accomplishments.

Town Hall Meeting Reception – Georgia

The delegation will worship with the Jamaican community at the St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia on July 17 and interact with the community at a Town Hall meeting and reception following in the church hall.

Caribbean Forum – DC/Maryland

While in the DC/Maryland area the Opposition Leader will celebrate the Jamaican community at a Caribbean Forum in Silver Springs, Maryland where he will deliver the main address on “The Future of Caribbean Regional Integration”.

The Forum is hosted by Caribbean Research and Policy Center. It will see members of the Caribbean Community coming together to celebrate Jamaica 60. In addition, the Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna, MP will deliver remarks on the Opposition’s Diaspora Policy.

Lecture and Celebrate Jamaica 60 – New York

In New York the delegation will make various stops in Jamaican communities in the Tri State area and the Leader of the Opposition will deliver a lecture on the Caribbean Diaspora’s influence on the United States at the Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York on July 21.

The Opposition Leader and his delegation will also celebrate Jamaica 60 with the community at a public soiree in Brooklyn following the lecture.

Jamaicans overseas are Jamaica’s biggest champions and brand ambassadors, and the Leader of the Opposition and his delegation consider them an integral part of Jamaica. This tour will cement the importance of Jamaicans in the Diaspora regardless of place of birth and thank Jamaicans overseas for their resolute support of their homeland. It will also celebrate the contributions Jamaicans have made to their adopted home.

Further information on all the stops celebrating Jamaica 60 visit www.markgoldingja.com.