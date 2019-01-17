Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Speaks on Terror Situation in Nairobi, Kenya

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett today issued a statement regarding the terrorist attack of DusitD2 Hotel and Office Complex in Nairobi, Kenya:

On behalf of the people of Jamaica, Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims and a quick recovery to those who were injured in yesterday’s terror attack.

We would also like to acknowledge the teams on the ground in Nairobi who are a part of the rescue and recovery effort.

I also send special condolences to the Minister of Tourism and Wildlife, Honourable Najib Balala, who is also Chairman of the African Tourism Commission, which will be collaborating with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

As co-chairman of the GTRCMC, based at the University of West Indies, Mona Campus, I believe tourism is a pathway through which social, cultural and recreational interactions have birthed some of the most enduring relationships, innovations, and even international agreements which have all lasted to the benefit of the world at large.

Global disruptions and terrorist attacks pose a threat to the benefits of globalization and progress towards international harmony. The GTRCMC stands ready to offer our support to Kenya’s local, regional and international tourism entities with destination preparedness, management and recovery from this most unfortunate crisis.