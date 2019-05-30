Chin Family & VP Records Saddened by the Passing of Edward Seaga

NEW YORK – The Chin Family and VP Records are deeply saddened by the passing of Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister and longest serving member of Parliament, Edward Seaga.

His passion and dedication to shaping Jamaica’s political and cultural infrastructure is highly cherished.

In addition, his musical roots prior to his political career, as a producer operating West Indies Records Ltd. Distribution company, and playing a pivotal role in introducing ska to the world, is monumental and VP Records has been positively influenced by his groundwork.

We send condolences to his family, colleagues, friends and associates.